Cat Token (CAT) Price Down 16% Over Last Week

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Cat Token has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $216,581.59 and approximately $3,312.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00364642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.