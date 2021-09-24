Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99. Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $10.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 10.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $197.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,467. The firm has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.27.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

