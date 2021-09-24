Celestica (TSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at CIBC

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CLS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica to C$12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday.

TSE CLS opened at C$12.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. Celestica has a 1-year low of C$7.73 and a 1-year high of C$12.58.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. On average, analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

