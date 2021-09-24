Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

CYAD has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of CYAD opened at $4.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.41. Celyad Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 1.04% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

