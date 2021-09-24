Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. 568,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,524,701. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.80 and a beta of 3.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -3.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 21.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 413,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 74,034 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $1,908,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $1,302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 266.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 625,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 454,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

