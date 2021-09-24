Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.72.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 963,970 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $915,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,228 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

CDEV opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 6.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

