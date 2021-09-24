Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CIAFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of CIAFF opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

