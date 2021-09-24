Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0762 per share on Sunday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Get Charter Hall Long WALE REIT alerts:

In other Charter Hall Long WALE REIT news, insider David Harrison acquired 6,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.83 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,945.43 ($23,532.45).

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC).

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.