China Renaissance Securities Begins Coverage on FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.20 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.07 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Rowe started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $9.20 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FinVolution Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.87.

NYSE FINV opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 26.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at $154,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at $177,000. 18.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

