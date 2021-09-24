Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,200.00 by Analysts at Argus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Argus from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,822.86.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,944.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,862.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,590.95.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

