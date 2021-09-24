Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,712 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after buying an additional 152,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,137,000 after buying an additional 125,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,305,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after buying an additional 965,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $83.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $96.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

