Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.43.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $238.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.41.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.