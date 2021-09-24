Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Up to $31.34

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.34, but opened at $33.63. Chuy’s shares last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 3,168 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $665.30 million, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 2.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,977,000 after buying an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 945,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,094,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after buying an additional 43,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

