CIBC Cuts HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target to C$5.00

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEXO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Desjardins cut their price target on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an underperform rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.99.

Shares of HEXO opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $297.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.01. HEXO has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $11.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in HEXO by 246.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 714.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

