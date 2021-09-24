CIBC Raises Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$27.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEED. Cfra decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.05.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of WEED opened at C$18.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 10.45. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$17.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.