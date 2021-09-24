CIBC Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$9.44 to C$6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$8.83.

ACB stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.58. 155,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 5.88. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$4.93 and a 1-year high of C$24.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

