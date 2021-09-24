CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.90.

TSE OGI traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,728. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$8.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$920.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.94.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

