Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to post earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.49. Cigna reported earnings of $4.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $20.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.05 to $20.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $22.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.90 to $25.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,137,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $269,584,000 after acquiring an additional 29,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock opened at $202.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.19 and its 200-day moving average is $235.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

