Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires New Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,608,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.63.

NYSE SPOT opened at $234.86 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

