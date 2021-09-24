Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $231,000 in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $6,857,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $2,622,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $502,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 357,581 shares of company stock worth $21,616,614 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $68.03 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.