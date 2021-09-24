Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 150 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 9.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after acquiring an additional 62,301 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.7% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,835. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $274.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $289.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

