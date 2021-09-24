Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 213 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 66.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,913,000 after buying an additional 310,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after buying an additional 221,732 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after buying an additional 209,277 shares during the period. Allen Operations LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 145.8% in the first quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 344,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,777,000 after buying an additional 204,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 71.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,081,000 after buying an additional 128,933 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI stock opened at $179.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.68. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.59.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.