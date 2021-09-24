Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 650 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,263 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 55.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $714,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 869,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,558.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $45.07 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

