Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 439,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,376 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,475.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 73,546 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.0% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,990 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $5,212,000. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE:AQN opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.