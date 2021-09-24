Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,825,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,051,000 after buying an additional 188,519 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 486,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGA. decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.89.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $110.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

