Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Autohome worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Autohome in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 54.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $41.27 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

