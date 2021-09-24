Citigroup Inc. Has $7.11 Million Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,281 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 4,131.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMPQ stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

