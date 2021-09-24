Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Kornit Digital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after buying an additional 304,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,063,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $57.82 and a one year high of $157.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.30 and a 200 day moving average of $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 356.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

