Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $96,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,467,000 after acquiring an additional 906,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,278,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,874,000 after purchasing an additional 656,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBA. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RBA opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.69. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

