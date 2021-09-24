Citigroup Inc. Sells 20,747 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,747 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Arrow Electronics worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 34.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at $14,053,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 22.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARW opened at $113.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.26. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.10 and a twelve month high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $1,154,256.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

