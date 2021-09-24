Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.