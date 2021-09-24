Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Insider Sells $16,384.00 in Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) insider Thomas Ciulla sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $16,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CLSD stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $410.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLSD. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

