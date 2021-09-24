Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,574.87

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,574.87 ($20.58) and traded as high as GBX 1,602 ($20.93). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 1,574 ($20.56), with a volume of 327,554 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,547.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,574.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 21.68.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

