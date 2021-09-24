Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth $13,697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 38.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $392.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.50 and a 1-year high of $460.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $399.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

