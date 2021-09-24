Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 370,814 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,814 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.49% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period.

VONG stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.74 and a 12 month high of $75.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average is $109.36.

