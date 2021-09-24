Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.62% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $44,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average of $96.73. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48.

