Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 11,711 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.78% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $32,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 234,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 94,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $82.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.66.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.