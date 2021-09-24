Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.83. Community Bank System reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBU traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.50. 149,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,279. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.25%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.