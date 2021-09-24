Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.83. Community Bank System reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBU traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.50. 149,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,279. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.25%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.