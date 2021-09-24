Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX:CF1) Insider Craig Mason Buys 905,187 Shares

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX:CF1) insider Craig Mason acquired 905,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,164.54 ($32,974.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Get Complii FinTech Solutions alerts:

Complii FinTech Solutions Company Profile

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the software development activities. It offers Complii, a web-based compliance solution that is designed to automate, check, and process compliance obligations and protect companies; Complii Advisor Bid/Corporate Offer letters, a capital raising system that allows to create and manage multiple deals, as well as allows advisors and/or clients to electronically live bid into deals; and Complii Client Portfolio Portal, which allows clients to view their portfolios, ledgers, and account balance, as well as manage assets, update client profile online, print end of financial year statements and contract notes, add stocks to watch lists, and others.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Complii FinTech Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complii FinTech Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.