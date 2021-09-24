Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $42.50 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,254 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $42,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,449,038,586.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,031,234 shares of company stock worth $254,672,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,151. The company has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

