Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $32,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,655,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,612,000 after buying an additional 1,694,168 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in Ovintiv by 917.4% during the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after buying an additional 1,376,152 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,138,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,359,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OVV traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 24,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

