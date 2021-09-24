Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 243.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,192 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $28,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,287,000 after purchasing an additional 686,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.30. 5,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,711. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,645 shares of company stock worth $913,410. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

