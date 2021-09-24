Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 25,025 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,025 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $39,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 177.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 28.5% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 72,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

ZTS traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,078. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.