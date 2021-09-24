ContentBox (BOX) One Day Volume Tops $1.34 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00021502 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.42 or 0.00406194 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001076 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000666 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

