ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Sells $15,699.60 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $15,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Pai Liu sold 24,483 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $155,222.22.

On Monday, September 13th, Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $176,324.85.

On Monday, July 19th, Pai Liu sold 2,730 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $24,597.30.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $6.14 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. Research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. William Blair lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1,739.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 3,131.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.