Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

CTTAY stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.