Contrasting Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Broadridge Financial Solutions and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 2 3 0 2.60 Fiverr International 1 1 5 0 2.57

Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $178.60, suggesting a potential upside of 6.27%. Fiverr International has a consensus target price of $231.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.24%. Given Fiverr International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Fiverr International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.99 billion 3.91 $547.50 million $5.66 29.69 Fiverr International $189.51 million 39.33 -$14.81 million ($0.17) -1,223.24

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadridge Financial Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.96% 42.69% 11.64% Fiverr International -15.76% -5.01% -2.16%

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Fiverr International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions. The Global Technology and Operations segment includes middle and back-office securities processing solutions, automation services, and business process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

