Contrasting Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cabaletta Bio and Idera Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00

Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 86.00%. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$33.34 million ($1.44) -8.68 Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 40.03 -$112.66 million ($1.08) -1.02

Cabaletta Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Idera Pharmaceuticals. Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -35.71% -34.21% Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -851.65% 222.02%

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats Idera Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

