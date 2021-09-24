CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of CTK stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.02. CooTek has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 4,961.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CooTek will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 49.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 58.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

