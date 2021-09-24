Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Copart reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

CPRT stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.81. 32,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,492. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 1-year low of $101.22 and a 1-year high of $152.75.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 743,293 shares of company stock worth $102,810,349. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Copart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,233,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,899,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Copart by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Copart by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at about $24,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.